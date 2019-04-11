This photo from The Gazette’s files shows South Main Street as the photographer looks north from the intersection with Court Street.

The photo ran in the June 28, 1935, issue of The Gazette—a special issue celebrating the city’s centennial. The caption read, 'Busy day on Main Street: A holiday in Janesville about 50 years ago.' That would put the photo at 1885.

On the left side of the photo are the 'businesses occupying the Masonic building. The Myers Hotel and other South Main Street businesses are shown at right.' The caption did not specify what the event was.