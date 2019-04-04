190408_NELSON
This photo from The Gazette's archives shows Nelson Bros. Livery and Undertaking at the east end of the Court Street bridge.

 Gazette file photo

In 1885, John M. and H.J. “Rash” Nelson opened a livery business on the east end of Janesville's Court Street bridge, offering horses for hire.

On May 25, 1889, the Janesville Daily Gazette announced that “Messrs. Nelson, the popular liverymen on Court Street, wish to announce that their undertaking department is now fully equipped and ready for business. They have commodious room in the second story of their new building, fitted up expressly for this branch of their business.”

A few days later, the Messrs. Nelson ran an advertisement on the newspaper's front page announcing that they were “fully prepared to attend to embalming and undertaking.”

In the 1920s, the brothers began advertising “cars for funeral use.”

In the 1930s, John Nelson bought the Kimball Funeral Home, 158 S. Jackson St., and it became the Nelson-Kimball Funeral Home.

In 1960, Neal Schneider went into business with John Nelson’s son, and by 1972, the business became known as Schneider Funeral Home—which today is Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory.

