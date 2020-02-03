The Badgerland Council Girl Scouts will kick off cookie sales in early February.
The Gazette is marking the occasion with more archive photos of Girl Scout activities.
From March 2, 1971, the caption reads, ‘Neighborhood 9 Girl Scouts will celebrate Girl Scout Week with a sing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Parker High School. Extending the invitation to the public to the free concert are Brownies of Lincoln School and the Junior Scouts of Asbury United Methodist Church. … Brownies, Juniors, Cadettes and Senior Scouts from the entire Neighborhood 9 will sing as units and in chorus.
‘A flag ceremony and a candlelight and laws ceremony will also be included in the program. Mrs. Ronald Skildum will be the piano accompanist.’
From July 8, 1971: the caption reads, ‘The traditional flag-raising ceremony opens day camp for girls in Scouting at Walnut Grove here in Rock County. … Hundreds of girls from Brownies to Girl Scouts flock to the camp for three weekly sessions in June and July as girls learn to observe and respect their environment.’
Walnut Grove Day Camp was located northwest of Beloit.
According to a story in the 1969 Janesville Daily Gazette, Walnut Grove was usually a ‘quiet farm on County Trunk F.’
The property is described as the Frances Nehls farm, a spot with 100 acres of woods.
—Catherine W. Idzerda