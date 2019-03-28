In this photo from The Gazette's archives, two nurses sitting on what appears to be a converted golf cart help display an architectural model of an expanded Mercy Hospital. The photo was taken sometime in early 1970s, but despite an exhaustive search, Gazette staff couldn't identify these people or pinpoint the location of the display.

Anyone with information can contact reporter Catherine W. Idzerda at 608-755-8259 or cidzerda@gazettextra.com