Downtown Lima Center: It’s unlikely that those three words have ever been used together before—or ever will be again.
A January 1935 edition of the Janesville Daily Gazette described these scenes as Lima Center’s “business section.”
“Lima Center lends itself to revealing photographs,” the caption said.
Lima Center was a thriving little burg until January 1948, when a fire destroyed the Gates Brothers business, Dadmum Feed Mill, Earl Rees’ general store, the post office and a house. The cause of the fire was never discovered.
