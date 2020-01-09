In 1970, Cedar Crest resident Al Heon organized a kazoo band.

A feature story that ran in The Janesville Gazette in 1977 noted, "Despite the stereotyped notion that silver-haired retirees sit around playing Chinese checkers every day, such is not the case with the kazooers whose ages range from 68 to 85."

Along with a dozen or so kazooers, the group was accompanied by Lillian Tucker on piano, Carl Engler on drums and Harry Tucker on percussion.

Heon, the director, was once a member of the Parker Pen Kazoo Band.

Cedar Crest's band performed within a 50-mile radius of Janesville. Engler told The Gazette the band always was looking for the opportunity to appear before groups that "reciprocate by providing the kazooers with a free dinner or monetary donation to cover gasoline costs."