This photo from the Gazette’s archives was taken at the intersection of Main and Court streets in about 1963. On the right is Andersons, a dress shop that was opened in 1941. Just up the street, the sign for the Christian Science Reading Room is just visible. At the top of the street, hidden by the elm trees is the Parker Pen building.

 Gazette file photo

This May 1963 photo looks north from the intersection of Main and Court streets in Janesville.

The photo was stored in a folder labeled “Dutch elm disease.” Starting in about 1968, the city began losing trees to the disease, which is caused by a microscopic fungus transported from tree to tree by elm bark beetles.

In Janesville, as in most other cities, elms were the standard street trees. They lined the streets in many residential areas, creating an canopy that covered the entire street.

This photo illustrates how many elms once lined the city's downtown streets.

On the corner is Andersons, a women's clothing store that was fixture in the downtown area for more than four decades. The shop was started by Ella and Esther Anderson in 1941. In 1945, it was sold to a Waterford woman, Ruth Hanson.

Bonnie Goodrich was listed as the new owner of the store in 1972. In the early 1980s, she moved the store to the Olde Towne Mall, 20 S. Main St.

Just up the street is the Christian Science Reading Room. At the top of the hill, hidden by the elms, is the Parker Pen building.

