The Nonesuch Circus Company featured this trio of caged creatures for the July Fourth.

 Gazette file photo

Between 1899 and the 1930s, local performers staged a Nonsuch Brothers Burlesque Circus Parade every Fourth of July.

This undated photo from The Gazette's archives shows a trio of 'pets' in lion cages. The Nonesuch Brothers were actually Janesville residents who lampooned local and national events and people.

In 1911, for example, a group of 'suffragettes' marched, only to be comically arrested later in the parade by a group of city 'cops.' Circus performers also imitated President Woodrow Wilson, gently mocked city council members, and generally tried to outdo one another with costumes, elaborate floats and general high jinks. 

