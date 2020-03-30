This Gazette archive photo features the "newly organized" Janesville Fife and Drum Corps.
The corps was formed in 1975 in preparation for the 1976 bicentennial celebration in Janesville. The caption reads: 'Bill Lund, member of the Patriotic Societies and Janesville Bicentennial Committee, is attired in the Revolutionary-style uniform to be worn by the newly organized Fife and Drum Corps. The red, white and blue uniforms will be worn by 22 young members of the corps. Patriotic Societies has donated $175 to the corps, and uniforms will be made by volunteers.'
Mrs. George Danz—her first name was not given—was sewing the uniforms. Pictured behind Lund were Lynne Ludwig, Deb Smith and Rich Erdman.
Many fife and drum corps formed for bicentennial celebrations across the country. Janesville's corps was one of the few that survived. The group still performs in Janesville and throughout the Upper Midwest.