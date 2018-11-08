181119_CHEVY
Officials at the Janesville assembly plant pile into this vehicle to celebrate the 100,000th Chevrolet to come off the line June 3, 1925.

 Gazette file photo

The 100,000th Chevrolet made in Janesville came off the line June 3, 1925, and was cause for celebration.

Pictured here, left to right, are T.W. Bradford, plant maintenance engineer; A.E. Jacobson, resident comptroller; R.M. Clithero, purchasing agent; F.B. Dicker, materials supervisor; Glen Gardiner, employment manager; A.M. Poplin, time study man; E. Davis, central office; J.H. Corneth, chief inspector; E.L. Wright, superintendent; P.F. Kohler, traffic manager; C.J. Evans, assistant zone sales manager, and L.I. Stewart, plant manager.

The sign on the side of the truck notes that the General Motors assembly plant had 1,276 employees at the time. GM had acquired Chevrolet in 1918.

The photo ran in the Janesville Daily Gazette several times over the years. On Dec. 30, 1970, it was part of a special end-of-the-year section. A full-page GM ad noted that the plant by then employed 5,703 people and had a total payroll of $53.14 million. By the end of 1970, the plant had produced 6.95 million trucks and cars.

