In early February, the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland will begin selling cookies. In honor of the sale, we pulled this photo from our archives.
The caption on the March 24, 1973, photo reads: “Kathy Maginot is eating a Girl Scout cookie, but there are about 4,954,499 left. J&W Transfer and Storage will deliver 99,090 boxes of them—36 to 50 a box—today and Wednesday using eight semitrailer trucks for the job. Then Girl Scouts all over the Badger Council area will take them to the homes of persons who have ordered the annual treat. Kathy, 11, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Maginot, is a member of Girl Scout Troop 424."
Kathy Maginot is now Dr. Maginot.
She received her medical degree from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, according to the UW Health website. After completing a pediatric residency at Children’s Hospital Medical Center at the University of Cincinnati, she undertook a pediatric cardiology fellowship and a pediatric electrophysiology and pacing fellowship at UCLA, according to the website.
Electrophysiology is the study of the heart's timing or electrical system. Pediatric electrophysiology involves diagnosing and treating irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia in children.