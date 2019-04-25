This photo from The Gazette's archives shows flooding at Janesville's Five Points intersection.
It's dated 1942 or 1943, but those dates might be wrong. None of the stories in The Gazette archives indicate serious flooding during those years.
In addition, the Kroger grocery store did not move to Five Points until a later date. The store can be seen in the background on the right side of the photo.
