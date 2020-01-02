It wasn't exactly a traditional Klondike Derby, but the Boy Scouts of the Sinnissippi Council made it work anyway.

These photos, which ran in the Jan. 22, 1973, issue of The Janesville Gazette, chronicle the Scouts' annual Klondike Derby at Storr's Lake near Milton.

The Klondike Derby is a winter event in which Scouts test their "Scoutcraft" skills, which are meant to help them survive in the wild. The event usually included a sled race across the lake, but the ice wasn't ready for sledding.

The contests included rope throwing, starting a campfire with one match, measuring out a square using a compass, and other skills. Scout leaders also judged the homemade sleds.