This Gazette photo was published March 13, 1971, with the caption:

‘Big Squirt: Janesville firemen tested fire department engine No. 3 on the banks of the Rock River Friday to check repairs which were completed recently.

‘Left to right are Lloyd Berg, Lt. Winston Weber and Gary Lloyd, all of Station 3, 435 N. Crosby Ave. The pump was run for 90 minutes at a pressure of about 800 gallons per minute.’

The caption doesn’t say which repairs were made, but presumably they involved the pump.

Berg retired as a lieutenant in 1986 after 28 years with the Janesville Fire Department. Weber served the department until 1983, and Lloyd became a shift commander in 1991.

It is unknown when Lloyd retired.