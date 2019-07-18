This undated photo from The Gazette’s archives looks east on Court Street toward the Rock County Courthouse. The building on the right is the hardware store owned by Volney Atwood, one of Janesville's founders.

A Feb. 29, 1904, story in the Janesville Daily Gazette announced that the Odd Fellows planned to honor Atwood with a “big banquet, followed by dancing and card playing at East Side Hall.”

Not only was Atwood the oldest Odd Fellow of continuous good standing in Wisconsin, but he also served as sheriff and register of deeds.

He and W.A. Lawrence opened the hardware store in 1847.

At the time of the banquet, Atwood was 92 years old but still “strong and vigorous,” according to the story.

“Only yesterday he indulged in a walk of nearly a mile,” the story reported.