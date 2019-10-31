This photo from Gazette archives shows Wisconsin Power & Light's Rock River Generating Plant. The photo was taking in January 1966.

The photo shows a partial view of the town of Beloit. The road that crosses the river at the lower left corner of the image is Beloit-Rock Townline Road.

I spent a lot of time spinning this photo around and comparing it to a Google map in an effort to figure out exactly were I was. Preservation Park, located in the upper right of the photo, helped me get my bearings.