191104_THEN
Buy Now

This 1966 photo from the Janesville Gazette’s archives shows an aerial view of what was then called the Rock River Generating Plant. The photo looks south toward Beloit.

 Gazette File Photo

This photo from Gazette archives shows Wisconsin Power & Light's Rock River Generating Plant. The photo was taking in January 1966.

The photo shows a partial view of the town of Beloit. The road that crosses the river at the lower left corner of the image is Beloit-Rock Townline Road.

I spent a lot of time spinning this photo around and comparing it to a Google map in an effort to figure out exactly were I was. Preservation Park, located in the upper right of the photo, helped me get my bearings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags