190429_GMPLANT
Buy Now

This photo from the Gazette's archives shows Janesville's General Motors plant in the early days.

 Gazette file photo

This photo of the Janesville General Motors plant was taken sometime in the late 1920s or early 1930s.

The street directly in front of the building was Industrial Avenue. The homes shown in the photo all were eventually removed and the space converted to a parking lot. Jackson Street runs parallel to the bottom of the photo.

Can anybody guess when the photo was taken, based on years of the cars in the photos? Yes, I know they’re tiny ... that’s why it’s a challenge.

Email your answers to cidzerda@gazettextra.com.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.