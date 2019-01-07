This aerial view of Janesville was drawn in 1877 and looks south down the Rock River.
Looking south, you'll see the Milwaukee Street and Court Street bridges with the mill race in between.
The building over the mill race is Janesville Cotton Manufacturing Co. Farther down are Hodson's Mill, Bower City Mill and Ford's New Mill.
The rubble-filled mill race was part of the river until 1961, when the city bought it and the property around it for $175,000 as part of a "vast improvement project for the north river area" designed to "beautify the downtown," according to a story in The Janesville Gazette.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church and St. Joseph's Convent next to it are visible on the right side of the photo.
First Congregational Church at the corner of Dodge and Jackson streets is also visible.
