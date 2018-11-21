CONFESSION: I have not regularly been thankful for healthy well administered ELECTIONS in WI! This year, I have conscientiously added this QUALITY of life in WI to my THANKSGIVING LIST!
The reports on elections elsewhere in our country have really made me keenly aware of the quality of our elections in WI. To me, the most alarming has been the elections in FL. I am haunted by the recount of our US Presidential Election in November 2000 in FL with the Supreme Court deciding the outcome of that US Presidential Election. Just think: What IF this had been a US Presidential Election! What can be done to PREVENT a repeat of our US Presidential Election crisis of 2000 in 2020?!
FL was not alone in the election crises this month in the US. All of the election problems increased my awareness of and GRATITUDE FOR the quality of our elections in WI. My gratitude needed to be communicated, so I called our Town Clerk, Connie Zimmerman, to say, “Thank you.” Now I’m writing this WE THE PEOPLE column. I hope you too will express your gratitude to at least one election official. Appropriate now with THANKSGIVING on Thursday! I have our Rock County Clerk, Lisa Tollefson, on my list too.
Election administration is a challenging responsibility for our state and all the election units. Elections in our country, for better or worse, are, essentially, a STATE responsibility. This means we have 50 different election systems with minimal federal regulation of elections. Should there be additional federal regulation to present problems like those in FL? I am shocked that the citizens of FL are willing to live with the kinds of situations which took place in FL! Reports indicate that a major issue is that the citizens of FL are not willing to provide the financial resources necessary to provide equipment and staffing for quality election management.
I’m not citing articles about the election problems throughout our country since Tuesday, November 6 because they are so numerous. You will be able to read all you wish by searching the Internet.
I URGE YOU to add quality election management in WI to YOUR THANKS GIVING list and to express YOUR GRATITUDE to at least one election management official.
Best wishes for a meaningful and fulfilling THANKSGIVING 2018!
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse