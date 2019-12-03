My wife, Marilyn, and I do not go to movies at the theater very often, but when we read the reviews of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” we wanted to see it! We enjoyed this very meaningful movie and encourage you to see it. We do, however, warn you: This is NOT a movie for children! This is NOT for children as was “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”! The movie develops an adult situation which we do not think is appropriate for children.

There have been numerous responses expressing appreciation for the movie which I encourage you to read as you consider seeing the movie:

• “Another movie about Fred Rogers? Yes, and this one feels like an answered prayer” by Ann Hornaday, Movies Review, Washington Post published November 20, 2019.

• "The Art of the Awkward Silence in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’” by Anthony Lane, The Current Cinema, New Yorker, published November 25, 2019.

• "It’s a Terrible Day in the Neighborhood, and That’s O.K. Fred Rogers’s belief that we should validate emotions, not suppress them, is wisdom for all ages.” by Mariana Alessandri, The Stone, Opinion, The New York Times, November 28, 2019.

• "How Mr. Rogers Spread God's Love Everywhere” by Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers, Guideposts, November 12, 2019.

The movie is based on the major feature article by Tom Juno, “Can You Say…Hero?” published by Esquire magazine in November 1998. I urge you to read this foundational article to better understand the movie when you watch it.

Since seeing “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” I was very interested to read a post-movie production follow-up feature article by the journalist who wrote the original feature which is the basis of the movie, Tom Junod, “What would Mister Rogers do?” published by The Atlantic, December 2019. IF you see the movie, I am sure you will find this article especially meaningful. Read it!

Finally, I also took courage as to the quality and significance of the PBS show, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” for children today reading Mary Pflum Peterson’s “What happened when I showed vintage Mister Rogers to my 21st-century kids” published by The Washington Post on November 27, 2019. YES, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” is still for children! This PBS program ran 31 seasons (1968-2001) with 912 episodes including specials.

BUT, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is NOT for children. After you see it, I hope you’ll post your comments about the movie and its appropriateness for children. I’ll be reading.