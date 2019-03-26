I have read all the statements about the crisis in our School District of Milton and talked with several knowledgeable sources.

I have earned my Master’s in Educational Administration from UW-Madison after which I was certified to be a District Administrator in WI along with several other administrative certifications.

I have earned my Master’s in Teaching from UW-Whitewater after which I had a life certificate for all social studies in high school which led to my long tenure teaching social studies at Parker High School with my creation (1972) of and development (1972 – 2002) WASHINGTON SEMINAR with the annual field study in Washington, DC.

I have been employed professionally as the Legislative Liaison (registered lobbyist for State of WI) for the School District of Janesville with involvement with school public relations, PK-13 public school finance and other public school issues which included cooperation with neighboring school districts, including Milton.

I agree totally and without reserve to the recommendations made by The Janesville Gazette in their editorial, 'Milton School District leadership needs to go' published on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Please read the editorial carefully!

The lack of transparency and manipulation by Tim Schigur since he became Administrator is unacceptable. I would testify to significant problems through these years. I still do not understand that our Milton School Board agreed to hire Jerry Schuetz with a salary of $10,000 MORE than was posted for the job. He was a novice to school public relations! I personally was among District voters and taxpayers who did not get a survey about the first referendum after Schuetz was hired. Why? He didn’t know that there is a group of Milton School District voters & taxpayers in the Town of Fulton. I have been a taxpaying and voting citizen of the School District of Milton since 1973! Yes, 46 years! My 2 children attended Milton schools PK-12. Two of my grandsons have attended Milton Schools = 1 graduated and 1 at the high school now.

The current manipulation of our Milton School District’s funds is totally unacceptable! I think it was illegal in spite of the hired attorney’s opinion. Remember: The attorney was hired by the school district’s attorney who is paid by the School District of Milton and over whom the board has hiring power. Do you really think the outside attorney’s opinion is objective?! Again and again, an attorney will tell you, “This is my OPINION.” The reality is that only when a COURT RULES do we know whether an attorney’s opinion is LEGAL!

While I acknowledge the need for improvements for the facilities for our students in our School District of Milton, I will vote NO on Tuesday, April 2 IF there is not a change in top positions, as asserted by the Gazette editorial, before Tuesday, April 2! We need HONEST & TRANSPARENT LEADERSHIP to manage such a large amount of money we taxpayers would be giving to the district. I do not trust Schigur or Board President Tom Westrick. The Gazette articulated clearly the realities of the manipulations and the absence of transparency with the “stipends.” What else has been manipulated and kept secret from WE THE PEOPLE who pay the taxes and vote?!

I look forward to reading your comments as we move to the vote for Milton School Board – I again agree with the Gazette on their endorsements. Both Mullen and Pierce will serve WE THE PEOPLE well IF Schigur, Schuetz and Westrick are gone.

I will VOTE NO on the referendum on Tuesday, April 2 IF those persons are not gone before Tuesday, April 2. Your comments will be significant. I’ll be reading!