Grateful to Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes who signed Executive order #50 at Indian Community School in Franklin last Tuesday, 10/7 preparing for the federal holiday of Columbus Day on Monday, 10/14.

Monday in WISCONSIN will be observed as Indigenous Peoples’ Day rather than Columbus Day. A change will have to made in the list of the 21 special observance days for WI PK-12 public schools since WI State Law designates October 12 as Columbus Day. Wonder what Governor Evers, formerly the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, plans to do to get the appropriate changes?

WI joins the states of Alaska, Maine, Minnesota, Vermont and South Dakota (Native American Day). I was interested to learn that 130 cities and towns have changed to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

Columbus Day was made a federal holiday on the 2nd Monday of October in 1971 as part of the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the landing of Christopher Columbus in the area of the Bahamas.

I urged that “Columbus Day” be changed to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in my WE THE PEOPLE column on Tuesday, October 6, 2014. I cited the source for the full list of WI Public School Observance Days – this link will give you the 2019-2020 list.

I touted Leif Erikson Day (October 9) and urged that the federal holiday identified as “Columbus Day” should be changed to “Indigenous Peoples’ Day”! I urge you to watch the brief YouTube video, “Reconsider Columbus Day.”

I hope YOU will comment on The Gazette's Facebook page. I'll be reading with interest to learn your values and recommendations.