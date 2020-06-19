These majestic and cuddly Decorah eaglets are getting ready to fly.

The majestic and cuddly Decorah eaglets are getting ready to fly, and you can keep an live eye on them at Explore.org.

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags