The Raptor Resource Project has established a new bird cam on an island in the heart of the Mississippi River’s Driftless area.

Located in the Upper Mississippi National Fish and Wildlife Refuge on Lake Onalaska, the Mississippi River Flyway Cam will offer an unparalleled look at migrating birds and river wildlife, including bald eagles, American white pelicans, sandhill cranes, Caspian terns, cormorants, and many species of ducks, gulls, and other waterfowl.

The camera project was completed with help from the Upper Mississippi National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, the Brice Prairie Conservation Association, Riverland Energy Co-Op, and Explore.org.

Volunteers helped ferry people and supplies to and from the island, erect two utility poles, and install solar panels, a power supply, and the camera assembly and radios. From start to finish, the project took a total of eight long days over a period of 2 months.