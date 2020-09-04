WWII vets including pilots were airborne again last summer in Janesville thanks to the War Bird organization forced to cancel this year's appearance.
featured
Glen Loyd Videos: WWII vets and war birds fly again in Janesville
- By Glen Loyd
-
- Updated
Trending Now
-
Name of man who died in motorcycle crash is released
-
'It's great to have kids back': Janesville schools prepare for first day of school Wednesday
-
Clinton man dies in motorcycle crash Sunday
-
Man gets prison for rape of boy in Janesville park
-
UW-Whitewater chancellor on paid leave for investigation into complaint
Latest eEdition
Online Poll
School is back in session, but districts are following extraordinary precautions intended to prevent students and staff from contracting COVID-19. It's not clear if the public will be informed of outbreaks in schools. What information should be shared about COVID-19 cases in public schools?
You voted: