Ancient folklore in Germany had white storks protecting babies and escorting them to us. Too bad we don't actually have these beautiful creatures in our country. But today scientists are using white storks to learn more about bird migration around the world.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
The Latest
- Big-time D, a bit of A-Rod enough for Packers vs. Bears
- Glen Loyd Videos: White storks, babies and birders
- Bullis: Playbook controversy will not distract Warhawks in opener
- Evansville residents raise concerns about sexual misconduct involving students
- Public record for Sept. 6, 2019
- Janesville Parker boys soccer scores five goals in second half to beat Edgerton
- Web Views for Friday, Sept. 6
- Middleton edges Craig in five sets to open Big Eight volleyball season
- High school tennis: Craig sweeps doubles to beat La Follette; Parker falls 5-2 to East
- Parker volleyball opens Big Eight slate with sweep at West
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville couple charged with making meth again
- State finds deficiencies in Rock County's handling of suicidal teen
- Tragic speeding crash brings grief, forgiveness
- Underground history: Beer cellars lie under Janesville hillside
- DNR investigating debris in river at Indianford Dam
- Janesville couple robbed in home invasion
- Local apple orchards ready for fall despite growing pains
- Former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper on paid leave again
- Death notices for Sept. 1, 2019
- Death notices for Sept. 3, 2019
Images
Videos
-
Sep 6West Park
-
Sep 6Rotary Botanical Gardens
-
Sep 6Jefferson County Fair Park
-
Sep 6Skelly's Farm Market
-
Sep 6Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall