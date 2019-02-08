In the distance on a tree limb, the Decorah North eagle pair form a perfect heart for Valentine's day.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
The Latest
- Craig wrestlers take aim at first regional title since 1975
- Glen Loyd Videos: Two Decorahs, one heart
- School resource officer not included in Evansville referendum upgrades
- Public record for Feb. 8, 2019
- Web Views for Friday, Feb. 8
- Finding time for school: Janesville School District considers snow day options
- Genoa City police seize 4 ounces of meth in bust
- Milton School Board denies request for emergency meeting
- Our Views: Homelessness doesn't have quick fixes
- Paul Ryan featured on 'Finding Your Roots' program
Most Popular
Articles
- Police say they caught burglar coming out of house in town of Beloit
- Mercyhealth's Medicare participation threatened after 2016 suicide
- Generac to bring 80 distribution jobs to Janesville
- Social Security warns of phone scam
- Town of Milton woman charged in repeat run-in with deputies
- Yankee Candle leaving Janesville Mall location
- Late farmer’s beef donation is ‘a real godsend’ for Walworth County Food Pantry
- Racine tiny homes offered as model for Janesville's homeless
- Death notices for Feb. 3, 2019
- Janesville man recognized at State of the Union
Images
Videos
Collections
- Lake Geneva hosts US National Snow Sculpting Championship
- UW-Whitewater defeats UW-Oshkosh in overtime
- Extreme cold hits Janesville
- Evansville/Albany wrestlers take down Edgerton in critical Rock Valley dual
- Beloit Turner defeats Evansville 76-66
- Craig and Parker renew boys basketball rivalry
- Craig girls defeat Parker 39-29
-
Feb 8Alliant Energy Center
-
Feb 8Rock County Christian School
-
Feb 8Parker High School
-
Feb 8Marshall Middle School
-
Feb 8Edgerton Hospital, Classroom D
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse