Tufted Titmice may seem shy at the winter birdfeeder, but when they nest, hang on to your hair.

Tufted Titmice seem shy at the winter birdfeeder, but when they nest, hang on to your hairdo. I've added new music to this video.

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.

