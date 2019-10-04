A family comes to shore at dusk after canoe outing.

This is my 10 year anniversary of making videos for the Janesville Gazette. In the coming weeks, I'm going back in time to feature some of my favorites. I hope you like them as much as I enjoyed making them.

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags