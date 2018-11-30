It's a lot to ask you to watch an hour-long video, but it's a wonderful century-old silent movie that I've freshened with new music. Lillian Gish and Donald Crisp star in Broken Blossoms. Invest an hour and you will be moved, horrified and enchanted by these actors.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
