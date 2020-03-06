The Raptor Resource Project says the Decorah eagles have two barbs on their tongues to lift and pull food to the back of their long mouths. Learn all about bald eagle tongues and beaks!

The Raptor Resource Project says the Decorah eagles have two barbs on their tongues to lift and pull food to the back of their long mouths. You can learn all about bald eagle tongues and beaks!

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags