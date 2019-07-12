Janesville is polishing up the jewel running through it--the Rock River. The city and other communities along the Rock's 330 mile journey through Wisconsin and Illinois have added new trails, docks, and points of interest.
Nels Akerlund, a Rockford, Ill. photographer with an international clientele, just made a new video about the Rock River Trail.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.