Like people from Chicago, sandhill cranes prefer summers in Wisconsin, too, and it seems like we are seeing a lot more of them lately. Check out what the DNR says about the sandhills.
featured
Glen Loyd Videos: Rock River juvenile eagle & sand hills
- Glen Loyd
-
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
The Latest
- Glen Loyd Videos: Rock River juvenile eagle & sand hills
- Rock County Board approves Pick 'n Save purchase
- Public record for May 24, 2019
- Area teams clinch state berths at Badger track sectional
- Teens arrested for arson after fire at Janesville park
- Craig's win in boys 4x800 relay opens big day for area athletes at Badger track sectional
- Area track and field: Turner's Coleman, several area relay teams advance to state
- Web Views for Friday, May 24
- Girls soccer: Craig, Middleton play to draw; Parker falls to Fort Atkinson
- Public art projects take root in downtown Janesville
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Chief says Darien man shot and killed ex-girlfriend two months after breakup
- Pedestrian hit in Janesville traffic accident
- Death notices for May 21, 2019
- Evansville man arrested on fourth offense OWI
- Milwaukee Street bridge will be out longer than expected
- Lake Geneva voted ‘best small town for adventure' by USA Today readers
- Death notices for May 18, 2019
- ‘Not our home anymore': Threat of eviction disrupts residents' lives
- Death notices for May 19, 2019
- Pedestrian had the walk light when hit, police say
Images
Videos
Collections
- UW-Whitewater at Rock County's Commencement Ceremony
- UW-Whitewater celebrates its commencement
- Fourth grade citywide track meet
- Parker, Craig travel to La Follette for Big Eight Conference track meet
- Area teams clinch state berths at Badger track sectional
- Salvaged GM bricks handed out
- Top sports photos for April 2019
- Parker sweeps at Cougar Relays
-
May 24Rotary Botanical Gardens
-
May 24Lake Geneva Public Library
-
May 24Walworth County Fairgrounds
-
May 24Marshall Middle School
-
May 24Michael Fields Agricultural Institute Gallery