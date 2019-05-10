I love the 1937 poetic documentary film "The River," that I'm showing today about the Mississippi River. Not only does The River mention Wisconsin, it also cites the Rock River twice. The Rock is a tributary of the Mississippi. You float down the Rock River from Janesville and end up in the Mississippi. And when we have too much rain and snowfall here in southern Wisconsin, it floods the Rock River and then pours into the Mississippi. As you will see, the Mississippi drains much of the United States and its floods are devastating.

In October 1990, the Library of Congress announced its list of twenty-five culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant films to be added to the National Film Registry. The River, written and directed by Pare Lorentz, was inducted along with Scorsese's Raging Bull and Capra's It's a Wonderful Life. University of Wisconsin Platteville Professor Rob Snyder was asked by the Library of Congress to write the accompanying article about Pare Lorentz. Rob's late father, Dr. Robert L. Snyder, wrote “Pare Lorentz and the Documentary Film” and founded the Radio-TV-Film program at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.