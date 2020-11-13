Out my studio window on the Rock River in Janesville, Canadian geese practice for their flight south when the river freezes. Eagles frolic and Great White Herons pass by mornings and evenings.

How my family enjoys this! I live with my son, Glennon, in his home on the river. He helped me produce a lot of stories about the river and its wildlife and held his boat steady while I got the shots and I needed.

But I am an old man now in my eighties and the wildlife I'm talking about are not always around when when you have a camera in hand. Making videos every week I've been relying on the wonderful live Flyway camera on the Wisconsin shore of the Mississippi River.

And soon I will be concentrating on the Decorah eagle families again. And I'll continue enjoying my view of the Rock River in Janesville.