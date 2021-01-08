This is my brief weekly music video with winter landscapes and wildlife.
Perhaps you can help me with a question about a featured bird. Small immature raptors often look alike. Can you tell me what this raptor is? Thank you.
The video was taken by the Flyway Live Camera on the Wisconsin shores of he Mississippi River.
