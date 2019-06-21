For the latest information on the Decorah eaglets and the surviving falcon from Great Spirit Bluff along the Mississippi River, go to their Facebook page.
featured
Glen Loyd Videos: Peregrine falcon parenting & Decorah eaglet update
- Glen Loyd
-
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
The Latest
- Glen Loyd Videos: Peregrine falcon parenting & Decorah eaglet update
- Birds Eye says smell from lagoons continues to abate
- Barry: Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association going strong
- Public record for June 21, 2019
- Web Views for Friday, June 21
- Rock County Legion jumps on Whitewater early in 11-2 victory
- Heroin, needles in house with children leads to charges
- Man charged in Janesville shots-fired case
- Woman slips out of cuffs, breaks ankle on I-90/39
- Evansville Grove Society museum to take summer off
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Janesville man dies after Highway 14 crash
- Sex offender to be living at Thomas Motel in Elkhorn
- UPDATE: Janesville man identified as victim of Highway 14 crash
- Big Foot High School food services coordinator charged with stealing more than $4,500
- Chase of stolen car led to Janesville squad car crash
- Memory time: GM wood preserved in Janesville-made clocks
- Death notices for June 18, 2019
- UPDATED: Squad car had on lights and siren before crash, witness says
- Photos of local teens exposed on Snapchat, Janesville police say
- Death notices for June 19, 2019
Images
Videos
Collections
- Milton High School's Class of 2019
- Janesville Craig graduation 2019
- Janesville Parker graduation 2019
- Rock Aqua Jays perform 'Willy Wonka' themed show
- The GM façade comes down
- Wisconsin State Goat Show
- Milton loses sectional title game
- Memorial Day parade and ceremony
- WIAA state boys golf tournament
- Top sports photos for May 2019
-
Jun 21Sweet Allyn Park
-
Jun 21Village Square Park
-
Jun 21downtown Delavan
-
Jun 21Footville Community Park
-
Jun 21Lake Geneva Public Library