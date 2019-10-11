The little kids lining Mineral Point Avenue in Janesville for the Parker High School Homecoming Parade could hardly wait for the big kids to start throwing them candy.

The Parade had pretty much everything parade enthusiasts enjoy: a beautiful horse, a marching band, football and other athletic teams, cheer leaders, pom pommers, beautiful young women, handsome young men, military vehicles, convertibles, bowling club recruitment, french club berets, about 20 riding lawn mowers and several authentic tractors.

Homecoming is fun. But some parents and grandparents watching the parade were reminded that it won't be long until these wonderful young people become adults.