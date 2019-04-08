Decorah Eagle Update. The Decorah North nest will have only one eaglet, but the survivor is getting a lot of food and attention. And we have video of the new father at the other nest feeding his offspring for the first time.

He seemed a little unsure of himself at first, but when the eaglet got the first big mouthful, papa had the hang of it. The new father appeared last year shortly after the older, reliable and loved one disappeared and was presumed dead. The mother raised the eaglets by herself with the young male protecting the nest from intruders.