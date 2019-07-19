Nels Akerlund, a Rockford photographer with an international clientele, just made a new video about the Rock River Trail.

Nels Akerlund, a Rockford photographer with an international clientele, just made a new video about the Rock River Trail. Twenty-three years ago Nels and his Dad kayaked the entire 320 miles of the Rock and wrote a book about it entitled, "My Rock River." Nels is a nice man and laughs a lot. He started this thought with a chuckle and ended it seriously:

"My motto has always been it's your own fault if you are not having fun and that has a lot to do with the Rock River, too. If you can't enjoy it I don't know what else we can to to help you. It's pretty fantastic. The philosophy is changing ... people realize the river is such an important asset. It's not just a waterway going through your town where pollutants are dumped. This is a treasure. It is the reason these towns are here. They were built around the river. It's the backbone of so many communities...people are really embracing the river more and more which is fantastic."

Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details about article comments are available here.

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.

0
0
0
0
0