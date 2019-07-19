Nels Akerlund, a Rockford photographer with an international clientele, just made a new video about the Rock River Trail. Twenty-three years ago Nels and his Dad kayaked the entire 320 miles of the Rock and wrote a book about it entitled, "My Rock River." Nels is a nice man and laughs a lot. He started this thought with a chuckle and ended it seriously:

"My motto has always been it's your own fault if you are not having fun and that has a lot to do with the Rock River, too. If you can't enjoy it I don't know what else we can to to help you. It's pretty fantastic. The philosophy is changing ... people realize the river is such an important asset. It's not just a waterway going through your town where pollutants are dumped. This is a treasure. It is the reason these towns are here. They were built around the river. It's the backbone of so many communities...people are really embracing the river more and more which is fantastic."