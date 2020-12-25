Glen Loyd's Christmas video is full of wonderful birds, and the music is Carol of the Bells.
Wikipedia says Carol of the Bells is based on Ukrainian folk chants...a swallow files into a home proclaiming the family will have bountiful new year.
Glen Loyd's Christmas video is full of wonderful birds, and the music is Carol of the Bells.
Wikipedia says Carol of the Bells is based on Ukrainian folk chants...a swallow files into a home proclaiming the family will have bountiful new year.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.