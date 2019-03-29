The Milwaukee Public Museum asked to use footage from my red-winged blackbird video for potential use in a museum video.
"Of course!" I said.
Red-winged blackbirds are fun to watch and hear, but don't get too close to their nests because you might get dive bombed. Look for the female in this video. She is smaller, streaky brown, doesn't have red wings and has a white line over each eye.
