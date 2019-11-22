The Russian Spacecraft Soyuz transports international astronauts to the Space Station.

The Russian Spacecraft Soyuz transports international astronauts to the Space Station. And in this Space Station video showing lightning, the Lovejoy Comet and the Milky Way, I'm using the stirring music of Russian composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff. It's one of my favorite videos from 2012 and I am hoping you will enjoy it, too.

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.

