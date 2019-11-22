The Russian Spacecraft Soyuz transports international astronauts to the Space Station. And in this Space Station video showing lightning, the Lovejoy Comet and the Milky Way, I'm using the stirring music of Russian composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff. It's one of my favorite videos from 2012 and I am hoping you will enjoy it, too.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
The Latest
- Our Views: Case shows limitations of free speech rights
- Glen Loyd Videos: Lightning seen from Space Station
- Briar Crest residents bring dozens of question to potential subdivision developer
- Web Views for Friday, Nov. 22
- Public record for Nov. 22, 2019
- Bradford edges past Delavan-Darien
- Balanganayi earns defensive honor
- Snow stoppers? Weather forecasts vary for next week's travelers
- Milton City Council approves 3.7% increase in city taxes
- Walworth County deputy rescues dog from frigid Lake Lorraine
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloit developer wants to build homes, duplexes on lot behind Walmart
- Excessive drinking was prelude to sex assault, court document alleges
- Elkhorn police looking for woman accused of trying to pass fraudulent checks
- Local attorney, public servant and dad's dad dies
- Discovery of wallet sparks happy memories for Kinna family
- City of Janesville plan commission approves plat for potential town of Janesville subdivision
- Hit-and-run motorcycle death case goes forward
- Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Beloit
- Walworth man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child sexual assault, enticement
- Death notices for Nov. 19, 2019
Images
Videos
-
Nov 22downtown Evansville
-
Nov 22Janesville Performing Arts Center
-
Nov 22Old National Bank
-
Nov 22Chazen Museum of Art
-
Nov 22Aram Public Library