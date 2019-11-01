"How beautiful leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days!" -- John Burroughs
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.
Tags
The Latest
- Knuteson: Playbook drama a chapter in Whitewater-La Crosse rivalry Warhawks say they aren't interested in reading
- Glen Loyd Videos: Last days of light and color
- Public record for Nov. 1, 2019
- Web Views for Friday, Nov. 1
- Janesville Parker tops Wilmot to reach sectional finals for first time since 1995
- River Ridge edges Brodhead in fifth set in Division 3 volleyball sectional semifinal
- Gerson: Trump putting his interests above the nation's is the larger concern
- Janesville organizations collaborating against bullying
- Edgerton, Fulton, Albion approve room tax for tourism zone
- Man arrested in recent gas-station robberies
Most Popular
Articles
- Janesville's parking lot for the homeless could end this week
- State Department of Justice won't pursue action in Cole Fuller case
- Janesville man guilty a second time for trying to take photos of kids
- ‘I know it's time:’ Janesville barber hangs up clippers after nearly 60 years
- Whether working out, motorcycling, snowmobiling or landscaping, Ben Guerra is always active
- Teen accused of 'terroristic threat' against Janesville school
- Two killed in La Grange head-on crash
- Death notices for Oct. 29, 2019
- ‘That’s the creep:’ Whitewater man charged with entering couple’s bedroom at night
- Death notices for Oct. 28, 2019
Images
Videos
-
Nov 1Old National Bank
-
Nov 1downtown Lake Geneva
-
Nov 1Chazen Museum of Art
-
Nov 1Our Savior's Lutheran Church
-
Nov 1Olde Towne Mall