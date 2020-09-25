As you will see in this updated story, Janesville and Rock County produced a a young man who would become a Hollywood superstar, Kerwin Mathews. Since I made this video, I learned that in 1958 Janesville proclaimed Dec. 20 as Kerwin Mathews Day, and the actor visited his hometown while on tour.

His mother worked locally for Parker Pen as a nurse for 30 years. Turner Classic Movies recently had a Mathews film festival. In addition to acting in plays in Janesville, Beloit and Milton, he performed with Paul Newman at Lake Geneva, WI.

Later in the movies, Mathews worked with Spencer Tracey and Frank Sinatra on The Devil at 4 O’Clock and Ernest Borgnine and Colleen Dewhurst on Man on a String. His TV appearances include Space Patrol, Playhouse 90, and The Ford Playhouse Theater.