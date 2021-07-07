Eagles usually avoid people, especially when raising a family. But an eagle family in the city of Janesville is acclimated to people and motor vehicles. But how about fireworks?
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.