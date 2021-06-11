Seems like the blue heron always washes off its prey before eating and drinks water to get it down. Sounds like us? Check out the fascinating Mississippi FlywayCam on the Wisconsin Shore.
Now back to eagles. For the latest information on fledgling activities at the Decorah North Nest checkout this livecam from Explore.org.
