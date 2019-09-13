I shot this video in the University of Wisconsin Arboretum which is a half block from my home in Madison. But I also live on the Rock River in Janesville which provides area folks with an arboretum and trail all the way down to the Mississippi.

I shot this video in the University of Wisconsin Arboretum which is a half block from my home in Madison. But I also live on the Rock River in Janesville which provides area folks with an arboretum and trail all the way down to the Mississippi.

Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags