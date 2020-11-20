This is the second story I've done on the Great Gray Owl. The first, a music video entitled World's Largest Owl, has been viewed on You Tube more than 343,000 times! The owl in my music video was filmed by area naturalist Scott Weberpal.

Although I made the video in 2014, every week hundreds of viewers still watch it. For example, in the last 48 hours, 262 viewers watched and during the last 28 days, 2,989 viewers watched.

It's my most watched video. I am indebted to Scott Weberpal for his advice, exquisite photography, and generosity on so many occasions!