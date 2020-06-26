The world-wide famous eagle fledglings of Decorah, Iowa receive catered meals from mom and dad who dip into he nearby fish hatchery all day along.
But smaller birds raising their own families are suspicious of the fledglings and dive bomb them, trying to drive them away.
Glen Loyd lives on the Rock River in Janesville 15 days a month. He is a former public information officer for Wisconsin Consumer Protection, publishes a weekly consumer protection blog. Glen is a community blogger and is not a part of The Gazette staff. His opinion is not necessarily that of the The Gazette staff or management.