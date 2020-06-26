Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Strong thunderstorms...a few may contain heavy downpours. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.